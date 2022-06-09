ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down to $49.25

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $47.00. ABM Industries shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 5,276 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

