Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.94

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $22.60. Absa Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

