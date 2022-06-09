Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.94

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $22.60. Absa Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.
Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.
