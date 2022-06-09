Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.39 on Monday. Absci has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $314.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absci will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Absci by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Absci by 91.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Absci by 217.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 89.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Absci by 200.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.