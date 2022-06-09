Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.22.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.