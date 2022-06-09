ACENT One Day Trading Volume Hits $386,718.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $386,718.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,199.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030902 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.