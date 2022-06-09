Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $29.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,303 shares of company stock worth $2,068,781 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.