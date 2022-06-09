Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,704 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.