Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and $1.58 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00007643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,195 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

