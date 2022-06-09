Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.66. 632,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.