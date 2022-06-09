Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.26

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 5524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
