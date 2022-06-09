Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.26

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 5524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Advantest alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.