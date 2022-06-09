Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.20 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

