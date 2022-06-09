Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,857 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.