Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

AGTI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 8,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agiliti by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

