Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops One Day Volume of $309,473.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $309,473.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.20 or 0.05941019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00199517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.00617464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00584088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00070169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

