Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Align Technology worth $128,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.02. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

