Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $41,514.93 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

