Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $41,514.93 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
