Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 426,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

