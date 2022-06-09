Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,360.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,413.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,652.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

