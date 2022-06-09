Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,345.60. 14,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,405.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,646.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

