Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.