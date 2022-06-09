Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
