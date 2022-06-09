Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.46

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 361395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

