Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.68. 12,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.