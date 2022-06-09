American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,839 shares during the period. American Axle & Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.97% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,251 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.57.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.