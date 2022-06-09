American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

