American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

