American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.