AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE:ABC opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

