AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.55% of AMETEK worth $188,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,586. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

