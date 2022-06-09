Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AP stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

