Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

