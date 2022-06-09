Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

ADI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.85. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.52.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.