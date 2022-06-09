Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $34.95 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $198.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $336.99 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

BPMC stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,016. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.