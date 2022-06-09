Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.37. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 94,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,049. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.