Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $7.04 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.56 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 712,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,325. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

