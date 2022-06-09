Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

