Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,771,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

