Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

