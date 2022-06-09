Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

KNX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

