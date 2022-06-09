Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $210.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $170.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $818.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $819.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $877.50 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 11,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,037. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

