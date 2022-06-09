Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

PLUG stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,654,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Plug Power by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after buying an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.