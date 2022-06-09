Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,588.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($19.90).

CBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,838.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,654.

CBG stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,061 ($13.30). The company had a trading volume of 56,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,621. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 997 ($12.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,633 ($20.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.