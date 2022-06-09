Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $46.20

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $836.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

