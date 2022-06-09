Analysts Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT at $9.17

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

MKTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

