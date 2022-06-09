Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $22.00

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 482.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 343,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

