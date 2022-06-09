Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $52.70

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several analysts have commented on SRC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 743,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,032. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

