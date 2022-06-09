Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $49.92

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,578. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

