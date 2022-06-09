Analysts Set Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

RBOT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,304. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,722 shares of company stock worth $306,803 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

