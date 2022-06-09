Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

AOMR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 20,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,708. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.73%.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,691,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,183,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

