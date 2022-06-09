Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.04

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.04 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 90.25 ($1.13). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 207,224 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £105.24 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

