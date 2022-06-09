Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 3.2%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.29)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.05) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,485.56.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.