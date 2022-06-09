Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Appen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from 12.70 to 8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Appen to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Appen alerts:

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.